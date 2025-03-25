IPL 2025: After Chepauk, Wankhede holds a special place in Dhoni's heart

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has named Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as his favourite stadium besides Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home venue Chepauk.

Dhoni led Men in Blue to its second ICC ODI World Cup title after a long wait of 28 years in 2011 at Wankhede. CSK, for which Dhoni has played since the inception of IPL in 2008 barring two seasons, and the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai, have become more like a home for the wicketkeeper-batter.

"I wouldn't say I have a second favourite because we get the same kind of reception almost everywhere. Mumbai, I have a soft corner because in 2007, when we won the T20 World Cup, we came back here and got a very warm reception. The 2011 final was also here, and there are a lot of memories, so it has a special place in my heart," Dhoni said on JioHotstar's "The MS Dhoni Experience".

The 43-year-old said that it’s impossible to pick one stadium in India, but Chepauk is special because "with the whistle, they are very loud". The former CSK skipper holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Chepauk. His tally stands at 74 in 70 matches. He has also scored 1,469 runs at a strike rate of 145.15, including 93 boundaries at the venue.

"Other than that, even if you're playing in Bangalore, the crowd is amazing, they're very loud, and all the noise stays inside the stadium. In Kolkata, big capacity crowd, the same is with Ahmedabad now. So, it becomes very difficult - who will you pick? Because they come with all their heart, they support the teams, they support cricket. Chepauk is special because with the whistle, they are very loud," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter further reacted to the immense love that he has received from fans in the IPL. He said fans showing their love is their way of saying thank you very much for whatever he has done.

"I have always said, it's a big ‘thank you’ from the fans' side. That's what I believe. Whatever last few years I'm in and I will be playing, it's a way of them saying, ‘Thank you very much for whatever you have done,’ and it's amazing. Especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play.

"Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket, so IPL is the next best thing that can happen. Whenever you walk in, everybody is very excited, they're waiting for you, they want you to do well - even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, but they still want you to perform, contribute a bit, whatever it may be. It's an amazing feeling," said Dhoni.

Last year, when Dhoni came out to bat in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium, the sound level had touched 95 decibels; 10 minutes at this sound level can cause temporary hearing loss.