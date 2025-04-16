IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 32

In a crucial encounter of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The match, listed as Game 32 of the tournament, is expected to bring tactical adjustments from both sides following recent shifts in form.

Delhi Capitals have amassed eight points from five matches, standing in second place after an initial four-match winning streak. Their run was interrupted by a loss to Mumbai Indians earlier at the same venue. In contrast, Rajasthan Royals, with four points from six games, have experienced mixed results after two wins were sandwiched between early defeats and subsequent losses.

Delhi’s squad faces adjustments ahead of the game. Faf du Plessis remains sidelined due to an ongoing injury concern, prompting the possibility of Karun Nair stepping up as an opener following his recent score of 89 against Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Kumar is projected to continue in the role of impact substitute should Delhi bat first.

Rajasthan Royals are likely to maintain their current lineup, despite a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing. The team is expected to lean on Kumar Kartikeya as their impact substitute as they aim to climb the points table under the leadership of Sanju Samson.

Predicted lineups for the match are as follows:

Delhi Capitals:

- Jake Fraser-McGurk

- Karun Nair

- Abishek Porel

- KL Rahul (wk)

- Tristan Stubbs

- Axar Patel (c)

- Ashutosh Sharma

- Vipraj Nigam

- Mitchell Starc

- Kuldeep Yadav

- Mohit Sharma

- Impact Sub: Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals:

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Sanju Samson (c, wk)

- Nitish Rana

- Riyan Parag

- Dhruv Jurel

- Shimron Hetmyer

- Wanindu Hasaranga

- Jofra Archer

- Maheesh Theekshana

- Sandeep Sharma

- Tushar Deshpande

- Impact Sub: Kumar Kartikeya

The full squads have also been detailed for both teams. Delhi Capitals’ roster includes players such as Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, and Madhav Tiwari. For the Royals, additional names include Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.