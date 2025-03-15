IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Face Setback as Captain Sanju Samson's Availability in Doubt

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, Rajasthan Royals are dealing with a significant setback involving their captain, Sanju Samson. The 18th season of the IPL is set to begin on March 22, and all eyes are on the Royals, former IPL champions. However, their preparations have been hampered by an injury to Samson.

Samson, who has been a key figure in the team's leadership, underwent surgery last month for a fracture to his right index finger, which he sustained during India's recent series against England. This injury has raised concerns regarding his availability for the upcoming season.

The uncertainty primarily revolves around his wicketkeeping duties, as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) plans further assessments before providing a full or partial clearance for Samson to resume his role behind the stumps. This uncertainty leaves the Royals in a tricky situation ahead of their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scheduled for March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Despite these concerns, Rajasthan Royals remain hopeful that their captain will be ready to lead them once again, but this issue could impact their preparations and overall performance in the early stages of the IPL 2025 season.