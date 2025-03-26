IPL 2025: The way Shashank takes on bowlers with confidence is exceptional, says Williamson

New Delhi: New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson was all praise for Punjab Kings’ middle-order batter Shashank Singh, whose blistering unbeaten 44 off just 16 deliveries played a crucial role in his team's 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday.

Williamson lauded Shashank’s ability to remain composed at the crease while displaying a wide range of attacking strokes against some of the best bowlers in the tournament.

"Shashank is coming off an outstanding breakout season last year. He’s incredibly still at the crease, has beautiful hands, and doesn’t move excessively, yet he possesses so many scoring options. He has the time to adjust to short-pitched deliveries — whether ramping it over the keeper or pulling off a length — but he can also hold his position and play powerful straight drives,” Williamson said on JioHotstar.

"The way he comes in during the death overs, with little time to settle, and takes on bowlers with confidence is exceptional. Whether it's Rashid Khan missing his length slightly and Shashank slapping it back over the square — that’s an incredibly difficult shot against someone of Rashid’s calibre. It just speaks to the quality of the player,” Williamson added.

Alongside Shashank’s late flourish, Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a match-winning 97 not out off 42 balls, smashing nine sixes and five fours at a strike rate of 230.95.

"What stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game. For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he’s adjusting brilliantly—getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries. His ability to shift his weight forward again makes it difficult for bowlers who try the ‘one-two’ approach—going short, then full. He’s now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter," Williamson said.

Iyer’s innings was packed with breathtaking stroke play, as he dictated terms from the outset. "It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reel—he played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit. Anything outside off stump, he looked to access the offside, and he even struck sixes over cover against some of the best seamers in the world," Williamson remarked.

"To take on Rashid Khan as well—that’s one of the toughest challenges in the game. As a leader, to step in at No. 3, set the tone, and take on the opposition’s biggest threats was remarkable. That innings was truly out of this world," he concluded.