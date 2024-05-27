Live
- Porsche crash shocker: Blood samples not of minor accused
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
Just In
IPL Final: KKR record biggest win in shortest-ever IPL final
Many records were rewritten as KKR won the IPL title for the third time, beating SRH by 8 wickets
While Sunrisers Hyderabad rewrote many record books during the league phase of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League, they were at the receiving end in the final of the IPL 2024, in which KKR beat SRH by eight wickets to win their third title.
After bundling SRH for just 113 runs, the lowest in an IPL final, KKR batters hardly broke a sweat as they chased the target in just 10.3 overs to romp home with their third IPL title.
KKR’s win was the fastest-ever run chase in an IPL final, in terms of balls to spare. The KKR innings had 57 deliveries remaining, which broke the previous record of 11 balls remaining, held by Gujarat Titans, who chased 131 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 edition.
The win was also the second biggest victory margin for KKR and their biggest against SRH.
The IPL 2024 final lasted only 29 overs, making it the shortest-ever IPL playoff game (without weather interruptions). The previous shortest game was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2010. The third-place playoff match lasted just 32.2 overs.
The IPL 2024 season was also KKR’s best-ever season, as they lost only three games in the entire league. They equalled Rajasthan Royals’ effort of losing just three games in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.
Number crunching:
Winning with balls to spare:
57 - KKR vs SRH, IPL Final, 2024
11 - GT vs RR, IPL Final, 2022
Lowest totals in IPL finals
113 SRH vs KKR 2024 (Sunday’s final)
125/9 CSK vs MI 2013
128/6 RPS vs MI 2017
129/8 MI vs RPS 2017
Lowest totals for SRH in IPL
96 vs MI at Hyderabad in 2019
113 vs MI at Hyderabad in 2015
113 vs KKR at Chennai in 2024 (Sunday’s final)
114 vs PBKS at Dubai in 2020
Fewest defeats in an IPL season
3 Rajasthan Royals in 2008
3 Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024
4 Gujarat Titans in 2022
5 Mumbai Indians 2020 (3 outright losses and 2 losses in super overs)
(Stats courtesy - Cricbuzz)