 IPL Final: KKR record biggest win in shortest-ever IPL final

While Sunrisers Hyderabad rewrote many record books during the league phase of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League, they were at the receiving end in the final of the IPL 2024, in which KKR beat SRH by eight wickets to win their third title.

After bundling SRH for just 113 runs, the lowest in an IPL final, KKR batters hardly broke a sweat as they chased the target in just 10.3 overs to romp home with their third IPL title.

KKR’s win was the fastest-ever run chase in an IPL final, in terms of balls to spare. The KKR innings had 57 deliveries remaining, which broke the previous record of 11 balls remaining, held by Gujarat Titans, who chased 131 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 edition.

The win was also the second biggest victory margin for KKR and their biggest against SRH.

The IPL 2024 final lasted only 29 overs, making it the shortest-ever IPL playoff game (without weather interruptions). The previous shortest game was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2010. The third-place playoff match lasted just 32.2 overs.

The IPL 2024 season was also KKR’s best-ever season, as they lost only three games in the entire league. They equalled Rajasthan Royals’ effort of losing just three games in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

Number crunching:

Winning with balls to spare:

57 - KKR vs SRH, IPL Final, 2024

11 - GT vs RR, IPL Final, 2022

Lowest totals in IPL finals

113 SRH vs KKR 2024 (Sunday’s final)

125/9 CSK vs MI 2013

128/6 RPS vs MI 2017

129/8 MI vs RPS 2017

Lowest totals for SRH in IPL

96 vs MI at Hyderabad in 2019

113 vs MI at Hyderabad in 2015

113 vs KKR at Chennai in 2024 (Sunday’s final)

114 vs PBKS at Dubai in 2020

Fewest defeats in an IPL season

3 Rajasthan Royals in 2008

3 Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024

4 Gujarat Titans in 2022

5 Mumbai Indians 2020 (3 outright losses and 2 losses in super overs)

(Stats courtesy - Cricbuzz)