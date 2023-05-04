It is Dhoni’s call, let him take that: Sehwag on repetitive retirement question

Virender Sehwag has jumped in with support for MS Dhoni, who is constantly being asked about his retirement. The repetition of the question has irritated Sehwag, with the latter questioning the need for it.

Dhoni, who has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2008, has kept everyone guessing about his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. During CSK’s previous game in the IPL 2023, commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if the ongoing season would be his last in the tournament. To which, the four-time IPL winning captain reacted, saying that he never commented if IPL 2023 would be his last season or not.

"You've decided it is my last," Dhoni replied with a smile to Morrison's question at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Wednesday. The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and CSK had no result as it was called off due to persistent rains in Lucknow.

Sehwag, who never won an IPL title, stated that even if the 2023 campaign is Dhoni's last season, what is the need to ask the question to the player.

"I just don't understand; why do they even ask? Even if it's his last year, why do you have to ask the player? It's his call; let him take that! Maybe he just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni—that it was indeed his last season. Whether it's his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Earlier, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif pointed out Dhoni's significance in the CSK camp, saying the former India captain is playing as a mentor rather than as a player. Kaif stressed that Dhoni has been teaching the youngsters all the time as he wants every player to perform well under his guidance.

"Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier," Kaif said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Dhoni-led CSK are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 table with 11 points from 10 matches. They will next take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the crucial fixture, the CSK team were seen relaxing and having fun.

In a video shared by CSK’s official Twitter handle, the men in yellow were seen playing different games, including table tennis and indoor golf.

Dhoni is nursing a knee injury and which is why he has not batted much this season. He has faced just 35 balls so far after nine games and has scored 74 runs.

