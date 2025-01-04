Live
Just In
Jasprit Bumrah Faces Injury Concern in Final Test Against Australia
Jasprit Bumrah faces a back spasm injury during the fifth Test against Australia, casting doubt on his participation in Day 3.
India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, was forced to leave the field during the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The fast bowler, who had been in action just after the lunch break, experienced significant discomfort after completing only one over. Following the incident, Bumrah was immediately taken for scans at a nearby hospital.
Prasidh Krishna, one of India's pace bowlers, provided an update after the conclusion of Day 2. He confirmed that Bumrah had suffered a back spasm, a condition that could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the Test. The news has cast doubt on the star pacer's participation in the crucial third day, with the Indian camp anxiously awaiting further medical assessments.
Bumrah, who has been a key figure in India's bowling attack, has been integral to the team’s success in recent years. His absence would be a significant blow to India's chances in the ongoing series, especially against a formidable Australian lineup.Jasprit Bumrah Faces Injury Concern in Final Test Against Australia