Kuldeep scalps three as India restrict SA to 247/6

Guwahati: Kuldeep Yadav’s three‑wicket haul became the standout bowling effort on the opening day of the first‑ever Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, as a persistent India restricted South Africa to 247/6 in 81.5 overs before bad light forced stumps to arrive early on day one.

The left‑arm wrist-spinner returned figures of 3-48, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each as India got rewarded for their persistence by picking four wickets in the final session. On a good red soil batting pitch, all South African batters got good starts, but none went on to a half‑century.

Each time the batters looked to accelerate, India were sharp enough to seize the opportunity and pick scalps, thus ensuring the visitors never fully ran away with opening day honours. With South Africa now into their lower order, India will aim to wrap up the innings quickly on Day Two.

In the morning, after electing to bat first, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton ensured South Africa had a steady start against new ball bowlers Bumrah and Siraj. The duo got decent carry and swing, though two sets of byes went against wicketkeeper and skipper Rishabh Pant’s name.

Though the atmosphere was subdued at India’s newest Test venue due to sparse attendance, which was in complete contrast to the well‑attended Eden Gardens Test last week, Bumrah and Siraj continued to keep the openers in check. Markram finally opened his account with a solid punch off Bumrah for four, before surviving a scare on four when Rahul dropped his catch at slip.

With Siraj bowling touch too full and wide, Markram and Rickelton scored a few boundaries off him, as South Africa reached 34/0 at the first drinks break. Nitish Kumar Reddy struggled for consistency -- drifting onto the pads too often and conceding boundaries to Markram, while Kuldeep and Washington Sundar found some turn and bounce, though Rickelton got streaky boundaries off them.

The second session began with a bang for India as Yadav got a flighted delivery to drift in before spinning away, and the outside edge on Rickelton’s attempted drive was safely pouched by Pant, as South Africa suddenly lost both of their set batters in quick succession.

Brief scores:

South Africa 247/6 in 81.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3-48, Ravindra Jadeja 1-30) against India.