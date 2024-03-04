Legends Cricket Trophy to kick off with clash between Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in Kandy

Kandy: India’s cricketing greats -- Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh -- are all set to lock horns in the Legends Cricket Trophy opener, starting on March 8 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, here.

Yuvraj Singh, the captain of the New York Superstar Strikers, will lead the side comprising the likes of Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Chamara Kapugedara, Rahul Sharma, and Lahiru Thirimanne, to name a few.

On the other hand, the Dubai Giants, led by Harbhajan Singh, comprise the likes of Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Thisara Perera, Fidel Edwards, and Ben Laughlin, amongst others. Both sides look balanced and will be ready to put up a stellar show on the opening day of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the tournament and commenting on the opening clash between the New York Superstar Strikers and Dubai Giants, Shavain Sharma, Director of the Legends Cricket Trophy, said, "We could not have asked for a more exciting tournament opener in this new format of the Legends Cricket Trophy. Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj are loved across the subcontinent, and they have strong followers in Sri Lanka as well. So, we are expecting a massive turnout for the first game."

The 90-ball games hosted at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy will see teams deploy five bowlers, each granted three overs to make their mark. Adding to the excitement, a strategic twist emerges as one bowler must step up to deliver four overs by the 60th ball, a decision strategically influenced by both performance and strategy.

The first season of the Legend Cricket Trophy played in the 20-over format, was held in Ghaziabad, India, from March 22 to 30 in 2023. Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners of the inaugural season after the final was washed out.