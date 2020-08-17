'Mahive', You will forever be remembered: Karnataka cricketers

Bengaluru: As one of India's most illustrious cricketers and former captain M S Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket through a video montage of 'Main pal do pal ka shayar hu' on Instagram, his team mates from Karnataka poured in from all sides.

With this announcement on his official Instagram handle, cricket fraternity from Bengaluru poured reactions on social media.

Former India skipper, Anil Kumble wished Dhoni for a great international career.

Among the people to congratulate 'Dhana Dhan Dhoni' was the country's spin legend from Bengaluru Anil Kumble. "Congratulations MS Dhoni on a great International career.

It was an honour to play alongside. Your calm demeanour and the laurels you brought as skipper will forever be remembered and cherished. Wishing you the very best," he tweeted.

Dhoni succeeded Anil Kumble as Test captain after Kumble announced his retirement midway into home series against Australia in 2008.

Kumble captained 'Men in Blue' between 2007 to 2017. Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

All rounder Stuart Binny took to Instagram and posted a picture with the caption, "From watching you on tv to playing alongside you, it was a dream come true.i will treasure these moments Mahi bhai. All the best to you!" The 27-year-old Bengaluru lad, Mayank Agarwal tweeted, "A visionary leader who has given us innumerable memories to cherish. May your story continue to inspire people to push beyond the boundaries of wisdom and success. You will forever be a champion."

Dhoni captained the Indian cricket team for almost a decade from 2007 to 2016 in the limited overs format and from 2008 to 2014 in Test cricket. He is the only captain in the history of cricket to have won all three ICC trophies — 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Karnataka and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna posted on Twitter that he would look upto Dhono for everything he has done for Cricket, Devdutt Padikkal called him an inspiration for millions who defined captaincy. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh posted a long tweet after reading the announcement of Dhoni's retirement. He recalled meeting him first in 2002 when Dhoni was playing for Bihar.

"Coming from a place like Ranchi, technically one of India's cricketing backwaters, Dhoni achieved a lot against all odds. He's a hero to emulate. This is a souvenir with his autograph presented to me by him in 2013. You will never retire from our hearts," he said. "My first meeting with Dhoni was in 2002.

He was playing for Bihar and I remember getting him out for 93 in the second innings off a short ball caught by V.Bharadwaj. That day never in my wildest dreams I thought he would go on to become one of India's greatest captains," he tweeted.

"M.S Dhoni was one of India's greatest ODI players. For a country like India which struggled to find a WK who could bat, Dhoni arrived as a boon and changed Indian cricket forever. With his retirement one of India's greatest eras comes to halt. We will miss you, MSD," he further said in the post.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.