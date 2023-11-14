Men's ODI WC: Satta bazar puts India 'way ahead' of New Zealand in epic semifinal showdown

New Delhi: India and New Zealand meet in the first semifinal of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday with a place in the final of the event on the line.

As the teams gear up for the big match, which is a repeat of their clash in the semifinal stage in 2019 at Manchester. The Black Caps defeated India four years back to reach the final of the mega event.

However, the Satta bazar believes that India will win the semifinal comfortably considering their current form.

According to them, the odds heavily favor India this time around, given their exceptional form.

"The rates are well 39-41 in favour of India. Also, World Cup trophy rates are with the Men in Blue (90 paise) second in number is Australia (Rs 3)," a bookie told IANS on condition of anonymity.

"But I must tell you that these rates keep fluctuating when the game begins. So, one can't be a hundred percent sure. The Rohit Sharma-led side is winning though."

The hosts are in great form having qualified for the semifinals with an all-win record while New Zealand have a tremendous record in ICC ODI events, having reached the fifth successive semifinal -- nine times in 13 editions.

They have a positive record against India in the ODI World Cups too with five wins to four (1 no result) in the 50-overs World Cup. Overall in white-ball events organised by the ICC, New Zealand have defeated India in eight matches while losing four -- with one no result.

India managed to beat New Zealand in a World Cup match for the first time since 2003 -- at Dharamsala in this edition and are now looking forward to beating in the knockout stage too.

India has dominated the preliminary stage and qualified for the knockouts with an all-win record for the first time in their World Cup history. Rohit Sharma's side have won all their matches comprehensively -- on nine different surfaces -- and have been comfortable while batting first and also chasing a target.

The Indian men's team hasn’t reached any of the last five finals in ICC limited overs World Cups but now as the cricket world awaits the showdown, The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to turn the tide this time around.