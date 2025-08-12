Mohammad Azharuddin on Style, Young Talent, and India’s Cricketing Future

When it comes to elegance on the cricket field, few can match the class of Mohammad Azharuddin, the man whose wristy flicks and silken drives are etched in cricketing history. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India during Eugenix Hair Sciences Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2025 South, the former India captain reflected on his most stylish shot, the current generation of players, and India’s performance in the recent England vs India Test series.

Q: The most stylish shot of your career?

Azharuddin smiles at the memory. “I mean, mostly an on-drive,” he says without hesitation. The shot, perfected over countless matches, remains his signature, blending technical perfection with effortless grace.

Q: On the most stylish players in the recent England vs India Test series

He points to three names that impressed him both with their performance and style: “Siraj, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, they’ve really done well. They look very stylish.”

On Team India’s young talent

Azharuddin’s admiration for the current squad is clear. “They are a very good side, very good team, and I sincerely hope that they go on to win many more matches. They did well in England,” he says, voicing optimism for India’s cricketing future.

For a man whose own career was defined by artistry at the crease, Azharuddin sees both skill and promise in today’s young cricketers, a combination he believes can carry India to many more triumphs on the world stage.