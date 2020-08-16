'MSD was a perfect follow-up to Ganguly's captaincy' says Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra

New Delhi : Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra feels that the way Dhoni led the team to heights after the disappointment of 2007 is a testament to his character.

"His results speak for themselves. He got laurels for the country repeatedly and his success is not just at the international level but also in the IPL and whatever he has been a part of," Anjum told IANS on Sunday.

Dhoni took over captaincy in ODIs from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and the Test captaincy from Anil Kumble in 2008. He remained the skipper of the Test team until his retirement from the format in 2014 and of the limited-overs side till 2017.

The relatively short periods that Dravid and Kumble served as captains of the team meant that their terms have come to be seen as interim ones between SouravGanguly and Dhoni's captaincies.

"I think he has been a perfect foil for SouravGanguly. Of course there was Rahul Dravid in the middle but after all these guys left, Dhoni carried the team forward. Not only just carrying the legacy forward but adding on to whatever the seniors built.

"So he has seen the ups and downs of Indian team since (the 2003 World Cup). And then from there (to lead) the resurgence and then carry it forward, it takes a lot of character and he has shown that," she said.