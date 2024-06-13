New Zealand face Windies in virtual knockout

Tarouba: Staring at early elimination, New Zealand will look to dish out a much-improved show in a do-or-die

clash against tournament co-hosts West Indies in the T20 World Cup here.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs in a stunning 84-run loss to Afghanistan in their tournament-opener . This loss dropped their run rate to -4.2, the lowest among the four teams in Group D, placing them at the bottom of the standings. Now, they find themselves on the brink of a rare group stage exit -- an unexpected predicament for a team known for its remarkable

consistency in World Cups, having reached the semi-finals in all six recent

editions: the ODI World Cups of 2015, 2019, and 2023, and the T20 World Cups of 2016, 2021, and 2022.

Rain forecast has once again threatened to derail defending champions England who also are on the verge of an early exit and will

face Oman in first of their two must wins matches at North Sound.

England, who have just one point from two matches after a washout against Scotland, will face Namibia in their final group league clash at the same venue.

There has been a rain forecast and Jos Buttler's men will have a watch on the sky. Wins in both the matches may not be enough for England as Scotland (5 points from three matches) are ahead of the race.