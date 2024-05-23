Pak cricketer courts row by wiping sweat with $

Young Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has landed himself in controversy after he was seen wiping his eyebrows with an US dollar note on social media. The video, also featuring Pakistan captain Babar Azam and some other players, has drawn a backlash with fans criticising Azam for his insensitivity, given the country's economic situation. The video captures a lighthearted moment among the national players and Azam is seen holding US dollars while engaging in a casual chat with Babar, who is behind the camera along with other team members.



Babar laughingly asks Azam, "What happened Abba?", who responded: "Bohat garmi hai (It is too hot here)," while wiping sweat with the dollar note leading to laughter from teammates. "Apart from a rare few in Pakistan's sporting history, none have the charisma, impact and influence of any kind, nothing for a young kid to aspire to. The current lot is just hopeless," wrote a user on social media.