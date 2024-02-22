Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind in UAE

Dubai (UAE): Skipper Badar Munir smashed a blistering century as Pakistan men's blind cricket team defeated India by five wickets in the first T20 of the Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind in Dubai on Thursday.

India scored 212/6 in 20 overs thanks to a gutsy knock by D. Venkateswara Rao (49) and skipper T. Durga Rao (61). However, Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare.

With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1 -0 lead in the three-match series. The Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind was to be played with Pakistan and Sri Lanka as a part of a Tri-Series. However, Sri Lanka faDubaiced last-minute difficulties in participating in the series.Dubai

"Sri Lanka was unable to come to UAE due to visa issues and delays in the procedures in Sri Lanka. Hence, Sri Lanka will not be able to play in the Triangular Series and India will play Pakistan in three T20Is," Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) said in a statement.

India started well scoring 36 runs in the first 3 overs. Despite losing Sunil Ramesh, the Men in Blue continued hitting at a good rate and went past the 130-run mark in the 12th over.

Pakistan made a comeback and rattled India's middle order with the side losing quick wickets. In the end, India scored 212/6 in the 20 overs. Chasing 213, Pakistan suffered early blows, but Badar Munir smashed 129 runs in just 63 balls to take his side home. Badar Munir was adjudged the player of the match for his overall performance.

Three Players in the Indian team made their debut on Thursday and Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, presented them the caps and wished them the best. Debaraj (B1), Sanjay (B1) and Magunta Sai (B3) played their first match for India and were greeted by their teammates in the small ceremony that was held before the match.