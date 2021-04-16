PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021: MS Dhoni becomes 1st player to make 200 T20 appearances for Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni etched yet another record when he took the field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday.

Dhoni made his 200th appearance for CSK in the T20s. It also includes 16 games in the Champions League T20. While Dhoni became the first CSK player to the landmark, he is already the most-capped player in the IPL with the Punjab game in Mumbai being his 206th match. He featured in 30 matches for the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) when CSK were serving their two-year ban from the IPL in 2016 and 2017.

Since CSK's inception in 2008, Dhoni has led the team in all games but one. Suresh Raina captained CSK in a Champions League T20 game in 2012. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles – 2010, 2011, and 2018. He has also won the Champions League T20 title twice in 2010 and 2014.









Dhoni was off with a positive start as he won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab on Friday. "We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor. Overall, it's a mental game than a physical aspect. Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. Bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial," said Dhoni at the toss in Mumbai.

Dhoni's CSK suffered a tough toss by seven wickets in their IPL 2021 opening encounter, which was against Delhi Capitals (DC). Not only did they fail across all departments, but Dhoni himself also had a bad day at work as he got out for a two-ball duck.

CSK could not have asked for a better start in his milestone game as CSK have reduced Punjab to 45 for 5 just nine overs. Out of the five batsmen, two were out on a duck – Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal. While KL Rahul scored just five runs, Chris Gayle was sent back for a run-a-ball 10 and last match's hero Deepak Hooda was dismissed for 10 off 15. While the Punjab skipper was run out, the rest were out off CSK's medium pacer Deepak Chahar's bowling. Chahar finished his quota of four overs with brilliant figures of 4 for 13, which included a wicket-maiden.