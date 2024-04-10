PBKS vs SRH: Who is Nitish Reddy? The 20-year-old sensation

Mullanpur: Nitish Kumar Reddy is the talk of the town as the 20-year-old cricketer hit his maiden fifty in T20 cricket in his fourth appearance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Andhra batter smashed 64 off 37 balls, including five sixes against Punjab Kings, here on Tuesday.



So, who is this young cricketer, Nitish?

Nitish has been playing for Andhra in domestic cricket. He had played only eight T20s before Tuesday, which included two IPL matches in 2023 in which he did not get an opportunity to bat.

Nitish was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh by SRH in the IPL 2023 auction.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nitish scored 366 runs in seven matches in the Ranji Trophy for Andhra, hitting a century and a fifty. Nitish, who played for India B at the U19 level, has played 17 first-class matches, scoring 566 runs and 22 List A games, scoring 403 runs at an average of 36.63.

VITAL STATS

Born: May 26, 2003, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast

Playing role: Batting allrounder