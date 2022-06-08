'Pillar to Women's Cricket in India': Laxman, former cricketers congratulate Mithali Raj

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha were among the veterans who led wishes for Mithali Raj after the opening batter announced her retirement following a glorious international career of 23 years.

While Laxman termed Mithali a "pillar to Women's Cricket in India", Jaffer wished the batter all the luck for the second innings.

"To play for India is a dream very few fulfill and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.Many congratulations on a phenomenal career," Laxman tweeted.

"Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive. That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings," Jaffer tweeted.

Pragyan Ojha shared a picture of Mitahli with him on the KOO app and congratulated her on a stellar career.

Former Indian cricketer Syed Saba Karim also congratulated Mithali Raj.

"Many congratulations Mithali for a splendid career. You leave behind a legacy that will be tough to follow. Best wishes always," Saba Karim said on the KOO app.

Mithali has ended her 23-year-old international career with 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50.

The former India skipper has also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four fifties.