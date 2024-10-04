Prohibitory orders issued in Gwalior ahead of India vs Bangladesh T20 match

Hyderabad: The district magistrate in Gwalior has issued prohibitory orders – banning protests, circulation of regional and sensitive material on social media or otherwise, demonstrations, effigy burning, gathering of five or more people, carrying inflammable materials etc – ahead of the India vs Bangladesh T20 international cricket match on Sunday, October 6.

The India vs Bangladesh first T20 international will be played at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. The stadium in Gwalior will be hosting an international cricket match after a gap of 14 years.

The orders from Ruchika Chauhan, the district magistrate and collector, will be in force from immediate effect till October 7, a day after the match ends. The orders were issued after recommendation from the Superintendent of Police in Gwalior.

The district magistrate was forced to issue orders after many religious organisations, including the Hindu Mahasabha, gave a call for a Gwalior bandh. A protest was organised and voices for cancelling the match over atrocities committed on Hindus in Bangladesh grew louder.

The political unrest in Bangladesh even forced a change in the government, which led to the previous prime minister fleeing the country.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), after long discussions with all stakeholders, moved the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from Bangladesh to the UAE. The prevailing political scenario in Bangladesh forced many nations to issue advisories against travelling to the country.

More than 1,500 policemen have been deployed in Gwalior to ensure that the match is conducted smoothly.

The hotel where the teams are staying have added an extra layer of security with the vicinity cordoned off for the general public. The team bus will also move from the stadium to the hotel in a convoy, which would be out of bounds for the general public.

India won the two Test matches – in Chennai by 280 runs and in Kanpur by seven wickets – to win the Test series. The teams will play three T20 internationals.