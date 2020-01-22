Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan joins Mumbai's elite club of Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar after 301 not out

Sarfaraz Khan recorded his maiden triple hundred as Mumbai drew against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old batter became only the seventh batsman from Mumbai to score a triple hundred in India's domestic First-Class tournament. He joined the elite club that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Merchant and Ajit Wadekar.

When Sarfaraz walked into the field, Mumbai were in trouble at 128 for 4 after Uttar Pradesh, batting first, had hammered 625 for 8. He then led Mumbai's fightback with Siddesh Lad on the other end. The two put up a stand of 210 runs for the fifth wicket.

Sarfaraz smashed as many as 30 boundaries and eight sixes as he remained unbeaten on 301 from 391 balls. Unfortunately, Lad missed a deserving century as he was dismissed for 98 runs in the 86th over. However, the job was done as it was the final day of the match that was going to a draw.

Mumbai secured a lead of 63 runs before the match ended in a draw. Earlier, Mumbai captain Aditya Tare had also contributed vital 97 runs. Among the run-scorers also was all-rounder Shams Mulani who chipped in with a quick knock of 65.

It was a significant match for Sarfaraz as he ended up scoring his first-ever Ranji Trophy triple hundred against his former team, Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz switched to Mumbai at the start of the previous season. He had scored 44 runs against Mumbai at Wankhede in 2015.