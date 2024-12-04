Live
Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Face-Off in Intense Pink-Ball Test Practice Ahead of Adelaide Test
Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul gear up for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide, with intense practice sessions and key insights on the Kookaburra ball.
In a fun practice session before the pink-ball Test starting on December 6 in Adelaide, Indian cricket fans watched Rohit Sharma play against Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.
It was a very exciting session, with Virat Kohli and Yashavi Jaiswal also practicing with the captain.
KL Rahul, who is getting ready for his first pink-ball Test, talked about the pink ball. He said it feels harder than the red ball, comes to the batsman faster, and is harder to see.
Rahul, who scored 77 runs in India’s big win in Perth, is practicing to get better for the game in Australia.
"The pink ball seems to get to you faster than the red one, and it seams more," Rahul explained.
He also mentioned that it feels harder when fielding, with the ball hitting the hands quicker. Rahul is approaching his maiden pink-ball Test with an open mind, ready to face whatever challenges come his way.
The team has also discussed how difficult it can be to spot the glossy pink ball during delivery, and Rahul added that the ball tends to offer more help to fast bowlers, as seen in Perth on Day 1 with significant seam movement.