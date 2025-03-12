Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Gill Lead ICC ODI Rankings Post Triumph

India's triumph in the Champions Trophy has significantly impacted the latest ICC ODI rankings, with multiple players making strides in the standings. The team’s performance across the tournament has resulted in four Indian batsmen securing positions in the top eight of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Shubman Gill continues to hold the No. 1 spot, maintaining his dominance in the format. Rohit Sharma, after his match-winning 76 in the final, has advanced two places to No. 3. Virat Kohli, who amassed 218 runs in the tournament, now sits at No. 5. Shreyas Iyer retained his No. 8 ranking, further solidifying India's batting strength in ODIs.

India’s spin attack played a crucial role in securing their third Champions Trophy title, leading to significant movement in the ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings. Kuldeep Yadav, who made an impact in the final with an early wicket, has moved up to No. 3. Ravindra Jadeja, with an economy rate of 4.35 throughout the tournament, secured the No. 10 position in the rankings.

ICC ODI Rankings: Top Performers

Batting Rankings:

- Shubman Gill – No. 1

- Rohit Sharma – No. 3

- Virat Kohli – No. 5

- Shreyas Iyer – No. 8

Bowling Rankings:

- Kuldeep Yadav – No. 3

- Ravindra Jadeja – No. 10

India’s next ODI series is scheduled in Bangladesh in August, followed by a series in Australia between October and November. South Africa and New Zealand will then tour India in December and January. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still a few years away, questions remain about the long-term participation of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the format.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Rohit Sharma is still motivated to compete. Speaking to ICC.tv, Ponting stated, “Losing the 2023 World Cup final as captain might still be on his mind. He could aim for another shot at winning the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and ODI World Cup. His performance in the Champions Trophy final suggests he still has plenty to offer.

New Zealand’s deep run in the Champions Trophy resulted in key players climbing the rankings. Captain Mitchell Santner rose six places to No. 2 among ODI bowlers, taking nine wickets with an economy rate of 4.80. Santner also ranks fourth in the ODI all-rounders’ list.

Michael Bracewell, who contributed with both bat and ball, is now ranked No. 7 among all-rounders. Rachin Ravindra, the tournament’s highest run-scorer, surged 14 places to No. 14 in the batting rankings and climbed to No. 8 in the all-rounders’ standings.