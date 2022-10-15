Rohit Sharma reveals why India did not push for Bumrah’s recovery ahead of T20 World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed why the management did not rush with Jasprit Bumrah's recovery in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bumrah picked up a back injury during India's recent home series against South Africa. India are going to compete in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 16 in Australia, without the Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler.

The 28-year-old pacer had missed the Asia Cup in September due a back issue but he made a comeback for India' home series against Australia and South Africa. However, a recurrence of the injury came as a huge blow for India as the star pacer was declared unavailable for the ICC tournament Down Under.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Mohammed Shami as Bumrah's replacement. Shami, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has touched down in Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of India's two official warm-ups against the hosts and New Zealand on Oct. 17 and 19 respectively.

Speaking at the press conference for the captains of all 16 teams at the ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane, Rohit revealed how discussions with medical experts influenced India's decision to not risk Bumrah for the T20 World Cup before adding the pacer's absence is a "blow" for Team India.

"Bumrah is a quality player, he has been playing very well over the years. Unfortunately, injuries happen. But you can't do anything about it. We spoke to a lot of specialists about his injury but we didn't get a positive response. World Cup. Yes, it's very important, but his career, for us, is more important. He is just 28 years old and he has a lot of cricket left in him.

"So, we can't take such risks. All the specialists we spoke to, also suggested the same. There is a lot of cricket left to be played. He will play a lot more matches and win a lot more matches for India in the future. There is no doubt about it," added Rohit.

Bumrah, who made his T20I debut in 2016, has been one of the key bowlers in India set up in the shortest format, having picked up 70 wickets in 60 matches.

India have also included Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in the reserves and the two pacers are set to depart for Australia in the coming days. The 2007 champions suffered another blow when Deepak Chahar was also deemed unfit to travel to Australia after he picked up an injury during the home series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, India are already without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the T20 World Cup after he suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup.

India have so far played two warm-up games ahead of the marquee event, both against Western Australia XI in Perth. While India won the first one by 13 runs, they ended up losing the second game by 36 runs.