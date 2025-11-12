Rohit Sharma Tops ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli Ranked No.5

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest Men’s ODI batting rankings.

These rankings show the best batsmen in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Rohit Sharma from India is now the No.1 batsman in the world. He has a rating of 781 points.

Other Top Players

Ibrahim Zadran from Afghanistan is ranked second.

Daryl Mitchell from New Zealand is third.

Both players have performed well and consistently in recent matches.

Virat Kohli at No.5

Indian star Virat Kohli is ranked fifth with 725 points.

His best career rating was 909, which he got against England in 2018.

Even though his rank has dropped, he is still one of the best players in the world.

Fans believe he will climb back up in the coming matches.

India’s Strong Batting Line-Up

India has four players in the top 10 rankings - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

This shows that India has a strong batting team and that Indian players are doing very well in ODI cricket.

Top 10 ODI Batsmen

Rohit Sharma – India – 781

Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan – 764

Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 746

Shubman Gill – India – 745

Virat Kohli – India – 725

Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka – 710

Babar Azam – Pakistan – 709

Harry Tector – Ireland – 708

Shreyas Iyer – India – 700

Shai Hope – West Indies – 690