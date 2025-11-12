Rohit Sharma Tops ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli Ranked No.5
The ICC has released the latest Men’s ODI batting rankings. Rohit Sharma becomes the No.1 batsman with 781 points.
These rankings show the best batsmen in One Day International (ODI) cricket.
Rohit Sharma from India is now the No.1 batsman in the world. He has a rating of 781 points.
Other Top Players
Ibrahim Zadran from Afghanistan is ranked second.
Daryl Mitchell from New Zealand is third.
Both players have performed well and consistently in recent matches.
Virat Kohli at No.5
Indian star Virat Kohli is ranked fifth with 725 points.
His best career rating was 909, which he got against England in 2018.
Even though his rank has dropped, he is still one of the best players in the world.
Fans believe he will climb back up in the coming matches.
India’s Strong Batting Line-Up
India has four players in the top 10 rankings - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.
This shows that India has a strong batting team and that Indian players are doing very well in ODI cricket.
Top 10 ODI Batsmen
Rohit Sharma – India – 781
Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan – 764
Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 746
Shubman Gill – India – 745
Virat Kohli – India – 725
Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka – 710
Babar Azam – Pakistan – 709
Harry Tector – Ireland – 708
Shreyas Iyer – India – 700
Shai Hope – West Indies – 690