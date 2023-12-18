Rohit Sharma's stature in MI is similar to that of Dhoni's in CSK: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi : Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has praised the legacy of Rohit Sharma as a skipper for Mumbai Indians and compared it with M S Dhoni's stature in Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

As the curtains fell on Rohit's captaincy era with the Mumbai Indians, a new chapter beckoned. On December 15, the franchise declared Hardik Pandya as Rohit's successor. This transition marked not only a change in leadership but also the conclusion of an era where Rohit had led the team to unparalleled heights.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, in a conversation with Star Sports, drew parallels between Rohit Sharma's stature in the Mumbai Indians and the legendary M.S. Dhoni's iconic presence in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to Pathan, Rohit's influence on the team mirrored that of Dhoni's in CSK, underscoring their roles as architects, who crafted success with blood, sweat, and an unwavering commitment to team meetings

"Rohit Sharma has a huge stature in the team. For me, Rohit Sharma's stature in Mumbai Indians is similar to that of Dhoni's stature in CSK. Rohit Sharma has built the team with blood and sweat as captain, he has contributed a lot, always involved in the team meetings,” Irfan said on Star Sports.



"He is an amazing captain, a bowlers' captain. Last year, despite (Jofra) Archer's form and (Jasprit) Bumrah not being there, Rohit still had a great IPL season as a captain," he added.

In the annals of IPL history, Rohit and Dhoni stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing the title of the most successful captains. Rohit, who took over the captaincy midway through the 2013 season, guided Mumbai Indians to their maiden championship victory against CSK in a thrilling final.

The subsequent years of 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 witnessed Rohit's captaincy prowess, propelling Mumbai Indians to further triumphs. However, the cricketing saga didn't stop there. Pathan, while acknowledging the challenges that awaited Hardik as he assumed the captaincy mantle, lent his support to the decision.

Hardik, released by the Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2022 mega auction, embarked on a new journey with the Gujarat Titans. In a captivating turn of events, he led the Titans to victory in the 2022 championship, only to face defeat against MS Dhoni's CSK in the 2023 IPL season, finishing as runners-up.



With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and the seasoned Rohit in the Mumbai Indians' roster, Irfan recognized the complexity of Hardik's task.



"Now, with SKY, Bumrah and Rohit being there, who have performed leadership roles at International level, it will be a challenge for Hardik. The result lies in management for MI and Hardik. It won't be easy for Hardik," Irfan said.

