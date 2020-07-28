Rohit's innings was very special in the 2007 WT20 final: Yuvraj

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh jogged down memory lane and recalled the famous night in Johannesburg on September 24, 2007, when India beat Pakistan to win the inaugural edition of the World T20 (now known as T20 World Cup).

India got the better of their arch-rivals by five runs to etch their name in history books. GautamGambhir starred with the bat with a brilliant 75 off 54 deliveries while R.P. Singh and IrfanPathan scalped three wickets each to play pivotal roles in India' win. The latter was also named the Man of the Match in the final.

"Gautam had an outstanding final with IrfanPathan. So I think it was a collective effort. Yes, I had two important innings against England and Australia which helped us to come through," Yuvraj said on Sportskeeda's show Free Hit.