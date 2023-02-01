Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of IND vs AUS Nagpur Test Due to Back Injury

Shreyas Iyer, an in-form Indian batter, has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia starting on February 9th due to a back injury. Despite receiving injections, Iyer's injury has not healed and he has been advised to rest for two weeks. This means he will not participate in the pre-series camp on February 2nd and his availability for the second Test will depend on his fitness. The absence of Iyer could result in a Test debut for Suryakumar Yadav. On the positive side, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is fit and will rejoin the Indian team after a five-month absence, and KL Rahul has resumed training and will also participate in the camp. The first Test will be held in Nagpur, while Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the remaining Tests.