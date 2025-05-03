Sikandar Raza returns for Zimbabwe’s upcoming one-off Test against England

Harare: Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made a return to Zimbabwe’s squad for their upcoming one-off Test against England, starting at Trent Bridge on May 22. The four-day Test will also mark Zimbabwe playing a red-ball in England for the first time after 2003.

Raza had last played Test for Zimbabwe against Afghanistan at Bulawayo earlier this year, before missing out on red-ball games against Ireland and Bangladesh, where the two-match series was tied 1-1. In 18 Tests, Raza has made 1286 runs, including a century and nine fifties, while picking 38 wickets.

Raza returns to the side in place of Johnathan Campbell while Clive Madande is back from injury and replaces Nyasha Mayavo as the back-up wicketkeeper. Pacer Newman Nyamhuri reclaims his spot in place of leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa as Zimbabwe opted for an extra fast bowler due to the expected seam-friendly conditions in England.

“In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world. I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment,” said head coach Justin Sammons in a statement on Saturday.

The landmark Test match against England will be followed by a four-day encounter against South Africa from June 3-6 at Arundel. The four-day game will aid South Africa in preparing for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s, set to happen from June 11-15.

The Zimbabwe Test squad, captained by Craig Ervine, is expected to depart for England on May 9 for acclimatising to the conditions ahead of the much-anticipated Test match against the Ben Stokes-led side.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.



