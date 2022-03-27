'Sir' Jadeja has earned his spurs

There was a time in early 2010s when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management was wondering whether it was worth the investment they had made in Ravindra Jadeja. He couldn't be a genuine batter, struggled to complete his four overs and it was only his fielding that kept him in the mix.

But determination, hard work and perseverance helped Jadeja turn things around. Add to that MS Dhoni's undying faith in multidimensional cricketers, and now the Saurashtra man has taken over from the old pro as the new CSK skipper.

"Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him... "He was my go-to person and he still is today, so I'm not worried too much," Jadeja tweeted on Thursday after the announcement.

The team that Jadeja has inherited has the talent, depth and experience to do well in IPL. The national selectors, too, will be watching with keen interest on how Jadeja the captain deals with the pressure of T20 cricket on a daily basis. If he passes with flying colours, it won't be a surprise if he becomes a candidate for white-ball captaincy of the national team in the days to come.

P Jaivanth, Bhadrachalam