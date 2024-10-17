Sourav Ganguly appointed director of cricket at JSW Sports

Hyderabad: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the director of cricket at JSW Sports, overlooking the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, the Women’s Premier League and the Pretoria Capitals in SA20.

The move to appoint Ganguly as the director of cricket of JSW Sports comes after the think-tank of GMR Group and the JSW Group announced to streamline the cricketing operations of the Delhi Capitals by managing the team on a two-year rotational cycle.

Ganguly will now be the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals WPL team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons while the GMR Group have announced the appointment of Venugopal Rao for the same role for the IPL team for the next two years.

In the 2027 season, the roles reverse with GMR group taking over the operations of the WPL team while JSW Sports will oversee the running of the IPL team for a two-year cycle.

Ganguly will be a full-time director of cricket for Pretoria Capitals which is solely owned by JSW Sports.

A statement from the JSW Sports confirmed Ganguly’s role. “In his role, Ganguly will spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals men’s IPL and women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa,” the statement read.

JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal said the team will benefit from Ganguly’s guidance and cricketing acumen. “Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is. I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport,” Jindal’s statement read.

On his part, Ganguly said he was pleased to take up the role and lend his experience to the Delhi Capitals umbrella. ““I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects,” Ganguly said, in a statement.