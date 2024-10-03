Sri Lanka cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama banned and suspended by ICC for breaching anti-corruption code

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council has banned Sri Lankan player Praveen Jayawickrama from all forms of cricket for a period of one year after the player breached the ICC anti-corruption code.

The one year ban includes a six month period wherein the cricketer would be termed as suspended from all forms of the game.

The 26-year-old made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2021 against Bangladesh. He shot to fame in his debut Test match after taking a match-haul of 11 wickets, with his slow left-arm spin, and was named the player of the match.

He played five ODIs and five Test matches for Sri Lanka. He has 25 wickets in five Test matches and five wickets in five ODIs. He has played two T20 internationals and has taken two wickets.

According to a statement from the governing body, the charges pressed against Jayawickrama relate to an offence committed in the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Jayawickrama admitted to being in breach of the article 2.4.7 of the ICC’s anti-corruption code. The article refers to obstructing or delaying any investigation of any breach by concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information.

According to the ICC, Jayawickrama was charged in August after he failed to report details of an approach he received during the Lanka Premier League in 2021. The player was approached by a bookie asking him to influence another player to engage in fixing.

As Jayawickrama failed to report the approach to the ICC, he was charged with the offence. The Sri Lankan cricketer also deleted messages related to the approaches and offers of corrupt conduct.

In a media statement, the ICC said: “Jayawickrama admitted to being in breach and as a result of this admission, he has accepted a sanction of one year of ineligibility, with the last six months suspended. The charges relate to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League. The ICC, in agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket, acted in accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code,” the ICC statement read.

Jayawickrama’s last international appearance was in June 2022 when he played a T20 international against Australia.