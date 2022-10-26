T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya is fit to play against Netherlands, confirms India's bowling coach

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit to play in India's Super 12 fixture against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Questions were raised against Hardik's fitness when he was seen having cramps towards the end of India's chase against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. While he could not score as freely as he would have liked to, Hardik played a fine second fiddle to Virat Kohli, who eventually helped India cross the line.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets on the final delivery of the game.

India are due to take on Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (Oct. 27) in their Super 12 fixture.

Clearing any doubts about Hardik's chances of making it to India's playing XI against the Dutchmen, Mhambrey said,: "He (Hardik Pandya) is alright. He is fit to play."

"We are not going to rest anyone. I think we have a momentum going in the tournament, you need individuals to be in the form as well," Mhambrey added in the press conference on the eve of the match.

The Indian bowling coach also said that Hardik deserved the credit for Kohli's match-winning knock against Pakistan. While Kohli anchored the innings and hammered Pakistan bowlers, Hardik stood at the other end to support the former India captain.

"Hardik wants to play all matches. We are not looking at whom to rest. He is an important player for us, he is bowling as well as batting for us. Other than that, his attitude on the ground like in the last match (against Pakistan) he played a crucial innings.

"Yes, Virat finished the match for us but at such a stage if you want an experienced player to take the match to the end then the pressure will obviously shift on the opposition. So, I think Hardik deserves a lot of credit for Virat's performance. When he went in to bat the conditions were different I think 4 wickets had already fallen. It was not an easy phase. I think the experience that Hardik brings in is irreplaceable," added Mhambrey further.

In the first innings against Pakistan, Hardik also picked up three wickets and finished with figures of 3 for 30 in his quota of four overs.