T20 World Cup: Not doing anything extra because of Bumrah's absence, says Bhuvi

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said even though Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a massive loss for the team, they aren't doing anything extra to compensate for it.

Bumrah missed out on the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. In his absence, fast bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar and young Arshdeep has been doing well for India in the tournament.

Arshdeep, who is playing his career's maiden World Cup, has picked up five wickets in two games, while Bhuvi has bagged three wickets in two matches.

"The kind of bowler Bumrah is, certainly its a big loss for the team. It's not as if we would have to do something extra that Bumrah isn't around. Even if Bumrah would have been around, and if needed, we would have done those extra things. We are doing exactly what our strengths are," Bhuvneshwar told reporters in mixed zone after India's comprehensive win over the Netherlands.

After kickstarting their T20 World Cup campaign with a memorable four-wicket victory over Pakistan, India continued their winning momentum as they defeated Netherlands by 56 runs at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar, who has represented India over 200 times across formats, has also said that he was not affected by the criticisms he received at the death in the Asia Cup as he always cuts himself off social media during big tournaments like the World Cup.

"Itni saalon mein ek baar ho gayi cheezein kharab. So ho gayi. Baat khatm. (In all these years, I have had this one off tournament. It's happened. It's done and dusted). Media and commentators can say a lot of things [about death bowling], but as a team we knew that we will have our share of ups and downs.

"T20 is a format where it could be tough for bowlers and even for batters if the track is difficult one. But since Asia Cup is a big event people do tend to assess you that much more," the 32-year-old fast bowler added further.

Arshdeep has been amazing since his debut, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi was exceptional against the Dutch side in Sydney as he finished with figures of 2 for 9 in three overs. While his opening partner Arshdeep also bagged two scalps, the youngster was a tad expensive as he gave away 37 runs in his quota of four overs. Bhuvi also said that he has been surprised by the swing the two said bowlers have been able to generate in the ongoing tournament Down Under.

"I never expected that my deliveries would swing so much. Whether me or Arshdeep, who got two wickets, me and Arshdeep complimented each other. So you can say I was happy.

"He [Arshdeep] has been amazing since his debut. He was always asking about what kind of track will there be on offer and what kind of shots the batters will play on this track. He asks me and also Rohit and Virat. Considering his first T20 WC, he is doing really well," added Bhuvi, who has picked up 88 wickets in 81 T20Is for India.

Bhuvi also confirmed that there are no assigned death bowlers. "There are no assigned death bowler as such. You can't plan like that in cricket, where even before a tourney starts, you know who your death bowlers are.

"A lot of things are instinctive and the captain takes a call on how he assesses the situation at that very moment," said Bhuvi.

Having won both their opening games of the T20 World Cup 2022, India will look to carry the same momentum into their upcoming match, which is on Sunday (Oct. 30) against South Africa in Perth. The fact that India spent a week in the Western Australian city ahead of the tournament could perhaps work in Rohit Sharma and Co's favour.



"The first phase of preparation when we touched down here in Perth was the most crucial one. The strategy changes with each team as batters change. We discussed and trained on the execution of plans.

"If you lose a match first up in a tournament and that too against a tough team like Pakistan, it would have been difficult to make a comeback," the Indian pacer added further.