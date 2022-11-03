T20 World Cup: Rizwan and I are 'not upto the mark,' says Babar after Pakistan beat South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday admitted that he and Mohammad Rizwan are "not upto the mark" in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Babar's comments came after Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-hit Super 12s game at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The win on Thursday took Pakistan to third place in Group 2 with four points and now the 2009 champions have a chance to make it to the semi-final. But their fate will rely on other results too.

"I'm very happy with the way the team performed. We are not upto the mark - me and Rizwan. But the way Haris played - a different player - set the momentum. And the way Shadab and Ifti finished the innings - outstanding. To be honest, everyone is my best player. Everyone is my match-winner. The first two losses cost us. But the way we have played the last two matches. As you know cricket is a funny game. You never known," Babar said at SCG after Pakistan's win over the Proteas.

While Rizwan has crossed the 20-run mark once in the last four games, all of Babar's scores so far in the T20 World Cup 2022 have been in single digits.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, accepted that South Africa ended the first innings with poor bowling.

"Quite disappointing the way we ended our bowling session. Getting them 5 down quickly and allowing them to get to a formidable score. Lots of questions we need to ask. Credit to them. We knew that the weather was going to be a bit of an issue. I'm no bowler but the bowlers do practice for these conditions.

"Wicket was sliding on, slower balls weren't gripping. We probably could've used the bigger side a bit more. The next game is obviously a big one for us against Netherlands in Adelaide. Have to put this one behind quickly, take whatever learnings we can," added Bavuma.

Pakistan lost quick wickets before Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed put up 52 runs for the fifth wicket. Despite that, Pakistan had just 95 runs when they lost Nawaz – their fifth wicket – in the 13th over. However, from there on, Shadab Khan took matters into his hand and went after every South African bowler.

Shadab struck four sixes and three fours as he put up a match-winning stand of 82 runs off just 36 balls with Iftikhar for the sixth wicket.

The eventual Player of the Match, Shadab, scored at a strike-rate of 236.35 in his knock of 52 off 22 deliveries.

"I have played (batted) like this in PSL, but this is a World Cup match, so it's my best innings. The pitch was a bit slower compared to Perth. I tried to bowl at the stumps, and it paid off. I like to bat up the order, but it depends on the situation and what the team requires, so I am ready to bat anywhere," said Shadab.

Pakistan's next game is against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Sunday (Nov. 6). It is a do-or-die fixture for both sides. South Africa's next game is also on Sunday at the same venue against Netherlands.