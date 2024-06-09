T20 World Cup: 'Rohit-Amir, Virat-Afridi', Yuvraj picks key duels of India-Pak match

Dubai: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has picked "Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Afridi" as the two key battles that could determine the outcome of the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday.



In a video released by the ICC, Yuvraj, who played a pivotal role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory, shared his excitement and analysis ahead of the match.

"I think we’re all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan have got some really fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side. I’m definitely looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big matchups.

"But at the end of the day, you have to use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game," said Yuvraj.

The contest between Rohit and Amir promises to be a captivating one. Amir has had the upper hand in their previous T20I encounters, dismissing Rohit twice and conceding just one run from seven balls.

In ODIs, Rohit has fared slightly better with an average of 43 and a strike rate of 60.6 against Amir. However, the looming question remains: can Rohit turn the tables on Amir in this crucial match?

Simultaneously, the battle between Kohli and Afridi is set to be equally enthralling. Afridi has dismissed Kohli three times in their five international meetings, but the Indian run machine has also managed to score heavily against him, boasting an average of 34 and an impressive strike rate of 154.5.

Kohli's ability to counter Afridi's pace and swing will be a key factor in India's batting performance.

Historically, India has struggled against left-arm seamers, a fact that Amir and Afridi will be keen to exploit. Both Pakistani bowlers are known for their ability to swing the ball and trouble even the best of batsmen.

With Pakistan desperate for a win after their opening game loss to the USA, they will be looking to their left-arm pacers to deliver early breakthroughs and put India under pressure.