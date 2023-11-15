Live
Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI century: Happy to see the young boy grown into 'Virat' player
Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to Virat Kohli, who made a 50th ODI hundred to break his record during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday.
Tendulkar had owned the record for the highest number of ODI hundreds till this day with 49 centuries. Tendulkar recalled his first meeting with Kohli in a funny yet nostalgic tone, and how some of the then teammates made the young cricketer touch his feet. "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day.
"But soon you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that the young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player," Tendulkar wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The batting legend was quite chuffed by the fact that an Indian cricketer broke his mark. "I could not be happier that an Indian broke my record, And to do it on the biggest stage – in the World Cup semi-final – and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," he concluded. Kohli also said going past Tendulkar was a dream come true for him. "Again, the great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream.
Too good to be true. It's the stuff of dreams. "Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede," said an emotional Kohli during the innings break.