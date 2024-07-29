'This will stay with me forever': Suryakumar on T2O World Cup final catch

Pallekele: Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, reflected on one month being completed of taking that match-changing catch which he took of David Miller in the T20 World Cup final at Barbados, saying its something which will stay with him forever.



In the last over of the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Suryakumar produced a stunning catch – running to his left, grabbing the ball, throwing it up in the air to regain his balance and hop back in to complete a sensational piece of fielding to dismiss South Africa's David Miller, which paved the way for India to win by seven runs and break a trophy drought of more than a decade of a global silverware.

"This will stay with me forever because I have done those things in my practice sessions a lot. But I did not think that it would come at that moment, World Cup Final and that situation.”

“I am very grateful for that, to be doing something special on a special occasion. But, as you said, that will remain with me forever. It won’t be in a one-month or one-year challenge. I think it will be for a lifetime," said Suryakumar in a video posted by BCCI on their ‘X’ account on Monday.

As of now, Suryakumar is captaining India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, where they have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match fixture, including him scoring a fine 56 in the opening game on Saturday. The final game of the series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.