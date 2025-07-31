  • Menu
Top 10 T20I Batters in the World – July 2025 Rankings

Check out the updated list of the top 10 T20I batters in the world for July 2025. Includes Indian stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav.

India's Abhishek Sharma climbed to the top spot in the T20I batting charts with an impressive rating of 829, earned during a match against England in Mumbai in 2025.

Next on the list is Australia's Travis Head, ranked second with 814 points.

Top 10 T20I Batters (2025)

  • Abhishek Sharma (India)
  • Travis Head (Australia)
  • Tilak Varma (India)
  • Phil Salt (England)
  • Jos Buttler (England)
  • Suryakumar Yadav (India)
  • Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
  • Tim Seifert (New Zealand)
  • Josh Inglis (Australia)
  • Shai Hope (West Indies)
