Live
- Heavy Inflows at Nagarjunasagar, 26 gates lifted
- Manchu Vishnu Supports Kingdom Movie, Slams Fake Review Culture
- Top 10 T20I Batters in the World – July 2025 Rankings
- Charlotte Ritchie talks about her experience filming ‘Code of Silence’
- Delta Flight Faces Turbulence, Makes Emergency Landing in Minneapolis
- Hindu seers welcome Malegaon blast case verdict, demand apology from Congress
- Vivo T4R Debuts in India with Quad-Curved AMOLED Display and Dimensity 7400 Chipset
- Raghav Chadha reveals if he ever thought about joining Bollywood
- India will not bow to foreign pressure, national interest supreme for 'Modi Govt': Ranbir Gangwa
- Khushi Kapoor makes a fashion statement
Top 10 T20I Batters in the World – July 2025 Rankings
Highlights
Check out the updated list of the top 10 T20I batters in the world for July 2025. Includes Indian stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav.
India's Abhishek Sharma climbed to the top spot in the T20I batting charts with an impressive rating of 829, earned during a match against England in Mumbai in 2025.
Next on the list is Australia's Travis Head, ranked second with 814 points.
Top 10 T20I Batters (2025)
- Abhishek Sharma (India)
- Travis Head (Australia)
- Tilak Varma (India)
- Phil Salt (England)
- Jos Buttler (England)
- Suryakumar Yadav (India)
- Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
- Tim Seifert (New Zealand)
- Josh Inglis (Australia)
- Shai Hope (West Indies)
Next Story