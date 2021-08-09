Virat Kohli after drawn 1st Test vs England: We felt at top of our game on Day 5

Virat Kohli insisted that India felt at the top of their game on Day 5 but unfortunately rain played spoilt sport as the first Test ended in a draw on Sunday.



The fifth day at Trent Bridge was washed out by rain as India were chasing a target of 209 and were 52 for 1 at the end of Day 4.

Team India picked four seamers and a spinner for the opening Test of the five-match series against England and Kohli said that it will be the template moving ahead in the series.

"We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game," Kohli said after the first Test ended in Nottingham on Sunday.

India were 157 runs away from a win with nine wickets to spare but the rain did not allow even a single ball to be bowled on the final day.

"Getting that lead was crucial, but it's a shame we couldn't finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn't want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead. It's hard work of three odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. We were talking of a lead of 40-odd but we ended up with 95 and those runs were gold dust.

Most likely this will be our template in this series, but adaptability has been our strength. The conditions and the pace on the wicket needs to be seen, but this team will be our template. England and India have always been a blockbuster, and looking forward to the next Test," added Kohli in the same interview.

With the first Test ending in a draw, both India and England have been awarded four points apiece as part of the new 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle.

Joe Root: It is a shame it ended this way

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root said that it was a "shame" the first Test was ruined by the rain in the end.

"Great Test match to play in and watch as well. Sets up the series really well and hopefully, we can take it into the next games. We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields.

It's a shame it ended this way. There are certain areas where we want to get better. We want to get better at the top of the order and take our catches. We need strong characters. We want to keep that enthusiasm in, it is fun scoring runs and a fun game,' added Root, who was named the Player of the Match for scoring 109 in England's second innings.

"Really relishing the opportunities in front of us. We have to deal with till the schedule changes and the setup changes. The experienced guys have it easier going from white ball to Test cricket, but the younger guys might not have that experience. It must be quite challenging for our youngsters, but that's no excuse," said Root.

Root, who registered his 21st Test century, also scored 64 in the first innings. Speaking about his hundred, Root said," To finally get to my century was a relief given how I played throughout the day. I think India have a very good seam attack and credit to them for the way they bowled. I just wanted to put the pressure back on them with a few shots. Certainly feel full of confidence on the back of that."

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Aug. 12 (Thursday) at Lord's, London.