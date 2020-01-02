Virat Kohli's Swiss vacay ends, reveals what makes him and Anushka Sharma smile

Virat Kohli holidayed in Switzerland with his wife Anushka Sharma during India's New Year break. The couple, who celebrated the occasion with other Bollywood celebrities in Gstaad, is back from the vacation. Both the icons are quite active on social media and it was Kohli who took to Instagram on to share a picture with Anushka while boarding a flight back home.

The caption he put revealed what made the pair smile. In his Instagram story, Kohli wrote," Taking flights back home make us smile". On Thursday, Kohli shared another image where he showed an "unnoticed beauty."









"There's beauty all around us, we just need to see," the Indian skipper posted a picture of two pigeons on a window in his Instagram story.

During the holiday break, the Indian team got scattered to different parts of the world. While Kohli was in Switzerland, KL Rahul was spotted in Thailand with his girlfriend, Hardik Pandya got engaged in Mumbai on New Year's Day and Rohit Sharma celebrated his daughter's first birthday in an undisclosed destination.









Kohli and Co are set to return to action with Team India's first duty of 2020 being a home Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5 in Guwahati. While the series will see the return of Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian team, Kohli's limited-overs deputy Rohit is set to miss the series.

The explosive opener, who had a record-breaking 2019, broke Sanath Jayasuriya's long-standing record for the most number of runs by an opener in a calendar year across formats. He will return for the subsequent home One-Day International (ODI) series against the Australians.

India will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in a three-match One-Day International (ODI)series with the first ODI to be played on Jan. 14 in Mumbai. The remaining two matches will be played on Jan. 17 and 19 in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.



