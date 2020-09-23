[Watch] IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Dhoni's HUGE six lands outside the stadium, a lucky fan walks away with it

MS Dhoni may have failed to finish the match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he sure gave a fan a reason to smile.



Dhoni-led CSK lost to RR by 16 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash in Sharjah. Chasing 217, CSK needed 38 runs off the last seven deliveries and Dhoni was still at the crease. After two singles off the first two balls of the last over, Dhoni smashed three back-to-back sixes.

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020



One of those strikes landed outside the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the official account of IPL shared a video on Twitter that showed a fan got the ball. "He's one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni," wrote IPL.



He's one lucky man.



Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020



After being put to bat first, RR lost their first wicket in the third over, when CSK bowler Deepak Chahar dismissed debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. That wicket brought Sanju Samson at the crease. He and skipper Steven Smith took charge of RR's innings as the two went on to put over 100 runs for the second wicket. Samson scored a 19-ball fifty, which was the joint-second fastest half-century for RR along with Owais Shah. It was also the joint-fastest fifty against CSK after Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul did the same in 2019. While Samson scored a 32-ball 74, where he struck nine sixes and a four, Smith scored a quick-fire 69 off 47 balls.



Jofra Archer produced a cameo in the end, where he scored 27 runs off just eight balls and that helped RR to reach 216 in 20 overs.



Chasing the target, openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson powered CSK to 56 at the end of the powerplay overs. CSK spinner Rahul Tewatia broke the stand by removing Watson in the seven over. The former Australian batsman walked back to the pavilion after scoring a 21-ball 33. South Africa's Faf du Plessis joined Vijay in the middle before the latter got out two deliveries later.



Tewatia made two back-to-back breakthroughs in the ninth over to remove Sam Curran and debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even at 77 for 4, Dhoni did not come out, instead, it was Kedar Jadhav, who took the crease. Jadhav added another 37 runs with du Plessis before Tom Curran got him caught behind in the 14th over. That's when CSK skipper came out to bat, at No. 7.



During the post-match interview, when Dhoni was asked about his No. 7 batting position in Tuesday's match, the former Indian skipper said, "I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg, and go more towards long-on and long-off."



With a superior Net Run Rate, RR are currently at the top of the IPL 2020 table ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). CSK's next IPL outing is against DC on Friday, while RR's next match is against KXIP on Sunday.

