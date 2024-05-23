 “We are very hopeful he’ll be available for CSK next year,” says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi S Viswanathan said the franchise is hopeful of having former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their ranks for the next season of the Indian Premier League too.

The 42-year-old Dhoni struggled with knee problems in the ongoing season in which the defending champions failed to make the play-offs.

In a video posted on social media by the franchise, Viswanathan said the franchise is not aware of any decisions taken by Dhoni and as usual, they have left it to the talisman himself. “I do not know. It is a question only MS (Dhoni) can answer. We have always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him and as all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time,” he said.

Viswanathan said he, along with the fans, hoped that Dhoni would be available for CSK the next year too. “We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very hopeful he’ll be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectation of the fans and mine,” he said.

Given the condition of his knee, Dhoni had a specific role to play for CSK this season, coming out to play only during the fag end of the innings. Just before the season commenced, the 42-year-old stepped away from captaincy duties, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni was instrumental in shaping Gaikwad’s captaincy knack and regularly guided the young player from behind the wickets.

Gaikwad led CSK to the fifth position in the table and the team failed to make it to the play-offs losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league match. Although four teams, including RCB and CSK, finished on 14 points, RCB qualified for the play-offs owing to their superior Net Run Rate.

Dhoni’s decision will have a huge impact in the CSK camp, given that there is a mega auction ahead of the next season. If Dhoni decides to continue, CSK will utilise one of its retentions on him before releasing other players. If Dhoni communicates his decision to retire, the franchise can invest their retention option on another player.