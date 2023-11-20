We were not good enough: Rohit

Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday admitted that his side was not good enough, especially as a batting unit, in the World Cup final against Australia here. The Aussies bowled out India for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch and then chased it down in 43 overs for a six-wicket win to bag a record sixth 50-over world title. "The result hasn't gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But I am proud of the team."

“Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would’ve been good. We didn’t bat well enough,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation. Rohit said the team was looking to score around 280 when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting. Kohli and Rahul stitched together a rearguard stand for the fourth wicket to steady India after early blows. “I thought when KL and Virat were batting, we were looking at 270-280 at that point but we kept losing wickets,” said Rohit. The 36-year-old credited the way centurion Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne batted and put up a massive 192 runs for the match-winning fourth-wicket stand for the Aussies.