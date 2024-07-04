'What a great honour': Team India extend gratitute to PM Modi for his 'warmth and hospitality'

New Delhi: Team India on Thursday expressed their gratitute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the T20 World Cup winners at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here on Thursday.

PM Modi interacted with each member of the team and congratulated them for their stunning victory. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present on the occasion.

After the meeting, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to thank the Prime Minister for hosting the triumphant team, "What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today @narendramodi. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister's residence."

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was accompanied by his wife Sanjana Ganesan and son Angad, also thanked PM Modi for his hospitality, "It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister’s residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir. @narendramodi"

Bunrah's wife added, "such an incredibly special morning".

The BCCI too hailed PM Modi's invaluable support to Team India. "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to #TeamIndia"

"Honoured to have met our esteemed Prime Minister, as World Champions," batter Suryakumar Yadav said.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted, "Humbled to meet honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team. Thank you Sir for your encouraging words, means a lot to all of us"

Axar Patel also shared a picture with the Prime Minster and wrote "Honoured to present our World Cup win with the Prime Minister! This victory is for every Indian".

"Pleasure meeting the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji sir," said Rishabh Pant.

"Such a privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi Ji. Thank you for hosting us sir," Hardik too followed his teammates in thanking PM Modi for hosting the champions.

Following the meeting with PM Modi, Team India will fly out to Mumbai where BCCI has arranged for a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.