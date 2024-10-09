Live
- AIMPLB delegation meets J’khand CM, seeks support on Waqf Amendment bill
- K'taka Congress MLA Nagendra is 'mastermind' of Tribal Welfare scam: ED
- Defence personnel, doctors among participants of 2nd edition of Race Across India 2024
- Integrate women’s health and rights into workplaces: UNFPA
- GVC integration at scale in India to take electronics trade with US to $100 bn in 10 years
- 4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse in Arunachal
- Cong slams MahaYuti for tender of Rs 90 cr for digital advertising
- Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Condemns Arrest of Leaders Protesting Land Acquisition
- 5 ways students can overcome mental health challenges in the digital age
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Lays Foundation for Nagpur Airport Upgradation and Modernization: GMR Airports to Lead Transformation Aligned with India’s Aviation Growth Vision
Just In
Women's National Chess: Padmini beats Sarayu to take sole lead
Defending champion IM Padmini Rout of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) shot into sole lead with 6.5 points at the end of the seventh round of the 50th National Chess Championship for Women being held at Managiri, near Karaikudi town in Tamil Nadu.
Karaikudi (TN): Defending champion IM Padmini Rout of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) shot into sole lead with 6.5 points at the end of the seventh round of the 50th National Chess Championship for Women being held at Managiri, near Karaikudi town in Tamil Nadu.
On Wednesday, Padmini defeated fellow overnight leader Velpula Sarayu (5.5 points) of Telangana in the seventh round as she maintained her chances of going all the way to the title.
She is being followed in joint second position by four Tamil Nadu players -- PV Nandhidhaa, Rakshitta Ravi, J Saranya and K Priyanka -- all of whom moved to six points by winning their respective games.
In the top board clash on Wednesday, Padmini Rout opted for Alapin Variation against Velpula Sarayu’s Sicilian Defense. An error in the opening by Sarayu allowed Padmini to sacrifice a pawn on the 7th move and gain a decisive advantage.
Padmini invaded the black's king side and finished with a rook sacrifice. The game ended in 31 moves with Padmini taking full points with white pieces.
Following in close pursuit are Nandhidhaa, Rakshitta Ravi, Priyanka and Saranya, who all defeated their opponents on the second, third and fourth boards.
Nandhidhaa, the former Asian Continental Champion, opted for an Advanced Variation of Caro Kann defense against Chitlange Sakshi of Maharashtra. Though both went for the opponent’s king, Nandhidhaa was threatening mate with her Queen and knight. The game ended in 48 moves when Sakshi missed a backrank tactic.
In other games, Rakshitta Ravi got the better of seasoned IM Nisha Mohota while K Priyanka overcame WGM V. Varshini on the fourth board.
Velpula Sarayu, former winner Mary Ann Gomes, Isha Sharma and veteran Swati Ghate are following next with 5.5 points from seven rounds.