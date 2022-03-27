Women's World Cup: 'Everything should come to an end,' Mithali hints at retirement as India crash out

India's legendary cricketer Mithali Raj has hinted at retirement following her side's elimination from the Women's World Cup on Sunday.



India Women were left heartbroken after they lost a last-over thriller in their final group game of the World Cup at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. South Africa successfully chased down the target of 275 runs after ample drama in the last over. Defending seven runs in the final over, off-spinner Deepti Sharma over-stepped when well-set batter Mignon du Preez was caught at long on.

The joyful moment instantly turned into despair as India offered Mignon, who was batting on fifty, another opportunity. The Proteas Women star made full use of the opportunity as she helped her side get past the finish line in the final ball with three wickets to spare.

India had headed into their final group game against unbeaten South Africa, needing nothing less than a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Indian team was without their veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and skipper Mithali acknowledged the fact that the former was dearly missed on Sunday.

"Everything should come to an end, it'll take time to settle the emotions, but that is sport. Thanks to everyone who turned out for every Indian game, it was nice to hear your cheers and keep supporting the girls and the Indian women's team in the future."

"Her experience (Jhulan Goswami) would have added a lot, but this was an exposure for the other girls to step up," Mithali added.

The skipper, who is the leading run-getter in women's cricket, lauded her team for their efforts and said that she was "proud" of them for coming so far.



"I personally feel the girls gave it all, it was an important game, was a good game, it ended our campaign, but I'm proud of the girls for coming so far. With the bowlers we had, I thought 275 was a good total, we had defended similar totals in the past," the veteran batter added.

Mithali scored a fifty (68 from 84) after opener Smriti Mandhana hit a quickfire 71 to help India post 274. Despite India pulling things back in the second innings with the ball, the South Africans held their nerves to eventually break a million hearts back in India.



Having made her India debut in 1999, Mithali has played 231 ODIs over the years and hit 7737 runs, a women's ODI record which included seven hundreds. She played 12 Tests and 89 T20Is as well.