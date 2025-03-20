Yuzvendra Chahal's T-Shirt Message During Divorce Hearing Sparks Online Buzz

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced after months of legal proceedings. The divorce petition, filed jointly on February 5, was granted by a Mumbai family court on March 20. The couple’s relationship had been in the public eye since 2022, and they appeared separately in court on Thursday to finalize the settlement.

Chahal’s lawyer, Nitin Gupta, confirmed that the family court accepted their petition for a divorce by mutual consent. "The family court has granted the decree on the joint petition filed by Chahal and Verma," Gupta stated.

However, it was Chahal's attire during the hearing that caught attention. In a viral video, the cricketer was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a bold and cryptic message: "Be your own sugar daddy." The shirt quickly became a hot topic on social media, sparking reactions from fans and the internet alike.

This ruling comes after the family court initially refused to waive the mandatory cooling-off period due to partial compliance with the agreed terms, which required Chahal to pay a total of Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. The court noted that Chahal had only paid Rs 2.37 crore. Additionally, a marriage counselor’s report indicated limited progress in mediation efforts.

However, the Bombay High Court intervened on Wednesday, affirming that Chahal had complied with the consent terms, with the second installment of the alimony to be paid after the divorce decree.

Chahal and Verma, who married in December 2020, separated in June 2022. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025. The family court expedited the process, as Chahal is set to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning March 22, where he will play for the Punjab Kings.

The internet continues to buzz with reactions to both the divorce proceedings and Chahal's t-shirt message, which added an unexpected twist to the ongoing legal saga.