Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to birth of second child

Sydney: Australia captain Pat Cummins indicated that he might miss the Sri Lanka Tests later this month due to the birth of his second child.

After the conclusion of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in Sydney, Australia will tour Sri Lanka to play the two-match Test series from January 29. The schedule coincides with the expected delivery dates of Cummin's second child with his wife Becky.

"It's pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely (I might miss the Sri Lanka tour)," Cummins told 'The Daily Telegraph' on Thursday ahead of the Pink Test, starting at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

In Cummins' absence, Australia will be led by either Steve Smith or Travis Head. Cummins shared that his mother's passing last year deeply reshaped his priorities. The pacer had left midway through the India tour to be with her during her last days.

"In some ways, it really makes you focus in on what I think is important. It's family, it's enjoyment, it's trying to find joy in life and I think that's been a slight shift in the way I’ve approached playing and touring and it's just given me that real decluttering mindset," the Aussie captain said.

"When you go out, you just want to play well, and of course, there’s going to be pressure, but you don’t want to forget what mum and dad used to say to us every time we went out to play as kids: 'Go and enjoy it. Try your best, but make sure you enjoy it.' I try to remind myself of that every time I go on a tour or play. Whatever you choose to do, there’s always an opportunity cost," Cummins reflected.

"In the last few years, that’s really rung true. When you go away on tour, you’re missing out on family time or moments. That’s a deliberate choice, so you have to make sure you’re making the most of that tour or that game, if that makes sense."

Cummins has admitted to regretting missing the early weeks of his son Albie's life due to his World Cup commitments. "I missed a big chunk (of Albie's early days) last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time," he had said.

Cummins will be leading Australia in the fifth and final Test against India in the hope of clinching the series 3-1 for the first time since 2015. Currently, Australia lead the series 2-1 after winning the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this week.