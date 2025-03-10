CWG Federation rebranded as Commonwealth Sport

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has changed its name to Commonwealth Sports under the 'More in Common' brand campaign. The announcement was made on the occasion of Commonwealth Day, an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations held on the second Monday in March.

"Commonwealth Day also marks the date we transition from a Sports Federation to a Sport Movement, Commonwealth Sport becoming our public name," the governing body said in a statement.

Katie Sadleir, CEO, Commonwealth Sport said, “The evolution to a Movement that is Commonwealth Sport allows us to demonstrate a stronger, more unified purpose that resonates with our audience on a deeper level."

“It will help us more clearly communicate our role of not only delivering the powerful platform of the Commonwealth Games – which allows us to share success and transform inspiration into impact – but also championing the exceptional work that goes on across our 74 nations and territories every day.

“This transformation enables greater collaboration, more impactful messaging, and an amplified sense of belonging for those who align with our cause," she added. "The Commonwealth Sport logo with its celebration mark has been in use for some time. The three coloured V shapes represent our three values, Humanity, Equality, and Destiny, rising to the six points representing our six Regions of Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and Oceania, reflecting the rich diversity of our cultures, coming together through the power of sport," she added.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is the first edition of the Games to incorporate this logo into the event mark.

The Commonwealth Day also marks the launch of the Commonwealth Sport King’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Place, starting the relay with 500 days to go to the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2026.

King Charles will place a sealed message into the baton, which will remain inside until the opening ceremony when it will be read out to mark the start of the Games and will hand the baton to champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy - the first bearer on its journey around the world.